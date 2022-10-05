Daniel Jones practices as Giants prepare for the Packers

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Quarterback Daniel Jones’ sprained left ankle has improved and he practiced a little as the New York Giants started preparations for Sunday’s game in London against the Green Bay Packers. Coach Brian Daboll did not say how much work Jones would get on Wednesday, but he seemed encouraged his quarterback is responding to treatment. Daboll said the Giants also would want to evaluate Jones’ ankle on a daily basis before making a decision on whether he would play. Backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor remained in the concussion protocol. Practice squad quarterback Davis Webb is the Giants’ third option.

