FIA delays probe into alleged F1 budget cap violations

PARIS (AP) — World motorsports governing body FIA has delayed the verdict of its cost cap investigation until next week. The results of the 2021 budgets’ analysis were initially due Wednesday, when FIA was expected to issue compliance certificates. F1 set a budget cap of $145 million last year, when Max Verstappen narrowly won his first world title after beating Lewis Hamilton in a controversial finish to the last race. Reports have speculated that Red Bull went above the budget cap by 5% — or around $7 million — which constitutes a more serious material breach and could be punishable by a ban.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.