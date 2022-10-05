Higuaín scores 2 goals to help Miami clinch playoff spot

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Gonzalo Higuaín scored two goals in his first match since announcing he will retire after the season, and Inter Miami clinched a playoff spot with a 4-1 victory over Orlando City. Higuaín gave Miami a 2-0 lead in the 38th minute and his penalty kick in the 52nd made it 3-0. The 34-year-old striker joined Miami in September 2020. He has 16 league goals this season, including 14 in his last 16 matches, and 29 goals in 66 games with Miami. Miami also got goals from Ariel Lassiter and Leonardo Campana.

By The Associated Press

