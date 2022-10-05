Kenny Pickett’s 1st start is final step of an unlikely rise

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett’s first NFL start marks the end of an unlikely rise. Pickett was an unheralded prospect coming out of high school and began his college career at the University of Pittsburgh buried on the depth chart. But he engineered an upset of then-unbeaten Miami, launching a college career that ended with the Steelers taking him in the first round of the 2022 draft. The team promoted Pickett to starter ahead of a visit to powerful Buffalo. Pickett says he’s not intimidated by the stage, saying the Steelers are embracing the underdog role.

