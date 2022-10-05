Man City, Real Madrid march on in Champions League; PSG held

GENEVA (AP) — Manchester City and Real Madrid each won a third straight game in the Champions League on Wednesday. Erling Haaland scored two in the first half of City’s latest rout, 5-0 against Copenhagen. Madrid beat Shakhtar Donetsk 2-1 after having 35 attempts on goal. Former Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui was fired by struggling Sevilla minutes after a 4-1 loss at home to Borussia Dortmund. Paris Saint-Germain was held a 1-1 draw at Benfica after Lionel Messi’s fine opening goal. Chelsea got its first win 3-0 at home to AC Milan. Juventus’ first points were earned beating Maccabi Haifa 3-1.

