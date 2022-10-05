Mattingly wins his last game as Marlins manager, tops Braves

MIAMI (AP) — Don Mattingly went out as a winner in his final game as Miami’s manager when rookie Peyton Burdick homered and drove in four runs to lead the Marlins over the NL East champion Atlanta Braves 12-9. Matt Olson and Marcell Ozuna homered for the Braves, who finished 101-61 and have a bye into the Division Series next week. The 61-year-old Mattingly announced Sept. 25 he would not seek a new contract. Miami’s final 69-93 record surpassed its 2021 finish by two games. Mattingly finished his Marlins tenure 443-587, highlighted by a playoff berth in the 2020 pandemic-shortened season.

