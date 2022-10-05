Messi’s goal helps PSG draw 1-1 at Benfica in CL

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Lionel Messi has scored his 127th Champions League goal to help Paris Saint-Germain earn a 1-1 draw at Benfica in their Champions League match. Benfica started with an intense and high press that unsettled PSG in the early stages until Messi broke the deadlock. The goal came after a move involving the entire “MNM” attacking trio as Messi combined with Kylian Mbappé and Neymar before curling in a first-time shot with his left foot. Benfica leveled before halftime thanks to an own goal from Danilo Pereira. PSG and Benfica both won their opening two matches in Group H and have seven points. Juventus is in third place, four points off the pace, ahead of last place Maccabi Haifa.

