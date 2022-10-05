Okafor scores again as Salzburg beats Dinamo Zagreb 1-0

SALZBURG, Austria (AP) — Noah Okafor earned Salzburg a 1-0 win over Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League by rolling in a coolly taken penalty to score for the third straight group game. A tight match was ultimately decided by a loss of concentration by Dinamo right back Sadegh Moharrami, who let Andreas Ulmer get in front of him and then grabbed the Salzburg captain around the neck. Okafo sent goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic the wrong way from the spot and found the bottom right corner in the 71st. Salzburg remained unbeaten in group play.

