Panthers place Chinn on IR, will miss at least 4 games

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers defense suffered a setback on Wednesday, as safety Jeremy Chinn was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. A key player in Phil Snow’s defense, Chinn will miss at least four games. He was injured in the first quarter of Carolina’s 26-16 loss to the Arizona Cardinals and did not return. He was seen on the sideline with his right leg heavily wrapped. The 24-year-old Chinn led all rookies in tackles in 2000 and is one of just three players in team history to have at least 100 tackles in his first two seasons. Chinn has started 35 of 37 games since joining the Panthers. The Panthers have signed safety Juston Burris from the practice squad to replace Chinn on the 53-man roster.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.