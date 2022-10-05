Panthers’ Rhule struggles to find success as pressure mounts

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Matt Rhule remains confident he can turn around the Carolina Panthers even as pressure mounts on the team’s third-year coach to win. Rhule is 11-26 so far in three seasons with the Panthers. At 1-3, the Panthers are off to another rocky start with their offense ranked last in the league despite the offseason addition of 2018 No. 1 pick Baker Mayfield. The Panthers have lost 10 of their past 11 games going back to last season and are just 5-14 at home overall under Rhule. Panthers owner David Tepper preached patience in April and gave Rhule his “full support” despite coming off back-to-back five-win seasons.

