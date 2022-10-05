Pats’ Zappe soaks in extra reps ahead of possible 1st start

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe appears likely to make his first start this weekend for the New England Patriots against the Detroit Lions. Zappe played most of last week’s loss at Green Bay after Brian Hoyer was knocked out of the game with a concussion. Hoyer was starting in place of Mac Jones, who is recovering from an ankle injury. For now, Zappe is getting extra reps at practice while coach Bill Belichick says the Patriots are in a “day-to-day” mode at quarterback. Jones was limited in practice Wednesday.

