Pyne fueling resurgent Irish offense as No. 16 BYU looms

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Quarterback Drew Pyne has given Notre Dame’s offense exactly what it needed. Hope amid change. He’s 2-0 since replacing the injured Tyler Buchner, has the Fighting Irish back at .500, is leading a major midseason turnaround and seems to be winning over coach Marcus Freeman. On Saturday, he’ll face his biggest test yet against No. 16 BYU in Las Vegas. Pyne seems to be growing more comfortable by the week since taking over from his friend, the injured Tyler Buchner. And now, he’s ready to show everyone what he and the Irish offense can do.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.