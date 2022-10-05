Reds lose 100 for 1st time since ’82, Bote 5 RBIs lead Cubs

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds lost 100 games for the first time in four decades, falling to the Cubs 15-2 in their season finale as David Bote drove in a season-high five runs. Cincinnati finished 62-100, one shy of the franchise record for losses set by the 1982 team that went 61-101. The Reds became the record-tying fourth team to lose 100 games this season, tying for last in the NL Central with Pittsburgh after just missing post-season play with an 83-79 record last season.Similarly rebuilding Chicago finished 74-88 and third in the NL Central, up from 71-91 and fourth last season.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.