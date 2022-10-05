Sevilla fans say farewell to Lopetegui after Dortmund defeat

SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — Jude Bellingham led Borussia Dortmund to a 4-1 win at Sevilla in the Champions League with home fans bidding farewell to coach Julen Lopetegui after what proved to be his last game in charge of the Spanish club. Sevilla fired the Basque coach immediately after the match following a poor start to the season. The club is expected to announce the return of Jorge Sampaoli in the coming days. Bellingham scored for the third straight game in the competition and set up another goal as Dortmund consolidated second place in Group G. It’s three points behind Manchester City, which has a perfect nine points after a 5-0 rout of Copenhagen in the other game.

