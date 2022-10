Shapovalov beats Johnson in straight sets at Japan Open

TOKYO (AP) — Denis Shapovalov put up a near-perfect serving performance to beat Steve Johnson 6-3, 7-6 (3) at the Japan Open. The seventh-seeded Canadian conceded only one point on his first serve and had 11 aces. Shapovalov will next take on Japanese qualifier Rio Noguchi for a place in the quarterfinals. Shapovalov says it was ”definitely one of my best serving matches.” Miomir Kecmanovic came back to beat Yoshihito Nishioka 2-6, 7-6 (1), 6-2 and Kwon Soon-woo defeated Mackenzie McDonald 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-2.

