Wizards’ Kispert out 4-6 weeks with sprained left ankle

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Wizards say Corey Kispert is expected to miss four to six weeks because of a sprained left ankle. Kispert stepped on an opponent’s foot during the preseason game in Japan against the Golden State Warriors. The Wizards open the regular season Oct. 19 at Indiana, so this timetable would certainly keep Kispert out for the first few games. The 6-foot-6 Kispert averaged 8.2 points in 77 games last season as a rookie.

