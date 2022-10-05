Yuki Tsunoda back home for Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka

SUZUKA, Japan (AP) — There’s no place like home for Yuki Tsunoda. Japan’s only Formula One driver will be an overwhelming fan favorite in Sunday’s Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka. Tsunoda will be wearing a special helmet designed by a fan. He’s all over social media because of a karaoke session in Japan with AlphaTauri teammate Pierre Gasly. And he’s even taught defending Formula One champion Max Verstappen a few words of Japanese. Images of Tsunoda’s face are up on posters all around the track area. He called that a “cool” thing.

