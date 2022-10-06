After 7 surgeries, Giants’ Gates eager to prove himself

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants center Nick Gates is having fun again on the football field and all he is doing is practicing. It’s been a long and hard road back just to practice for the 26-year-old Gates. He fractured both the fibula and tibia in his left leg against Washington in second week of last season and endured the roller coaster of emotions, seven surgeries and subsequent rehabilitations. On Wednesday, the Giants took him off the physically unable to perform list and he now has 21 days to show the team he physically can still play the game he loves.

