After surge in first-half firings, can seasons be salvaged?
BY RALPH D. RUSSO
AP College Football Writer
Early-season firings have gone for normalized to the norm in college football. As the season heads toward Week 6, five coaches have already been sacked, at least one every week since Sept. 11 when Nebraska cut loose Scott Frost. Last Sunday was the first with two firings: Colorado parted ways with Karl Dorrell and Wisconsin made a shocking dismissal of Paul Chryst. Generally, an in-season coaching change signals a lost season, but with so many games left the messaging has to include trying to salvage what’s left.