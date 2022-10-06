Ahead of schedule, Orioles returned to contention in 2022

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles went 83-79 this year. That was a 31-game improvement over their 2021 record. It was their first full season with fewer than 108 losses since 2017. Top prospects Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson made impressive debuts, and Baltimore stayed in the postseason race until the last few games. The Orioles now have an opportunity to be more aggressive in adding to their promising core. There’s a sense they could be relevant for a while — even in a tough AL East.

