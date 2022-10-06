Brazil will be top-ranked team at World Cup in Qatar
ZURICH (AP) — Brazil will go to this year’s World Cup as the top-rated team after extending its lead over second-place Belgium in the latest FIFA rankings. Brazil won its two warmup games in September while Belgium lost to the Netherlands in one of its two Nations League games. Argentina stayed at No. 3 and 2018 World Cup champion France is still at No. 4. The World Cup in Qatar starts on Nov. 20. Host Qatar will be the 50th-ranked team. Ghana will be the lowest ranked team at No. 61.