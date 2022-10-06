Buccaneers host Falcons, looking to end 2-game home skid

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will try to stop a two-game losing streak when they host NFC South rival Atlanta. Tom Brady has never lost to the Falcons, going 10-0 against them, including a Super Bowl win. The Bucs have won four straight in the series and have scored at least 30 in each of the games. Brady is coming off throwing for 385 yards and three touchdowns in a 41-31 loss to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. The Falcons have the NFL’s fourth-ranked rushing attack, averaging 168 yards per game. Atlanta will be without running back Cordarrelle Patterson, who was placed on injured reserve this week. The Bucs’ normally reliable defense is looking to rebound after allowing 189 yards rushing against the Chiefs.

By The Associated Press

