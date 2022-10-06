‘Cooper Clutch’ as QB Rush stays perfect for Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Cooper Rush just keeps on winning as Dak Prescott’s injury replacement at quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. Rush shrugs off his penchant for victories, saying QB wins are team wins. Rush is 3-0 this season after Prescott fractured his right thumb and 4-0 for his career. One of the victories this season came against defending AFC champion Cincinnati. Rush’s fifth career start is Sunday against the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.