Drew Brees enjoying family time, still open to broadcasting

Drew Brees put his broadcasting career on hold after one year to spend weekends with his family. Going back to the booth or studio is always a possibility for the 13-time Pro Bowl quarterback who worked in a variety of roles for NBC last season. Brees is intrigued by the possibility of doing something similar to Peyton and Eli Manning on the “Manningcast.” He was an analyst for Notre Dame games with Mike Tirico and was in the studio most Sundays for “Football Night in America.” Brees also called a Thanksgiving game and an AFC wild-card game.

