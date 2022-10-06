F1 spending-cap ruling coming as drivers at Suzuka weigh in
By STEPHEN WADE
AP Sports Writer
SUZUKA, Japan (AP) — The governing body of Formula One has put off until Monday a ruling on whether some teams exceeded a spending cap. The contentious issue comes as Red Bull driver Max Verstappen could win a second straight season title at the Japanese Grand Prix. Verstappen stayed out of the fray but a few rival drivers weighed in. Verstappen says “I’m not really busy with these kind of things .. it’s up to the teams and the FIA.” Verstappen has a whopping 104-point lead over Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc and is 106 ahead of Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez with five races to go.