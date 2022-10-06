‘It’s not right’: Players want more from NHL against racism

Two years since Matt Dumba took a knee to focus attention on society and the NHL’s issues with racial intolerance, the Minnesota Wild defenseman no longer feels alone. Dumba tells The Associated Press that taking part in a documentary film chronicling hockey’s history of how players of color were mistreated provides him additional perspective of what those who preceded him endured. And he says there is much more the NHL must do to become more diverse by making the sport more accessible to children of all colors. The documentary titled “Black Ice” is set to be released this week.

