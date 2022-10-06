Josh Jacobs proving his worth to Raiders with rushing game

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — When Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs took the field for the first series of the Hall of Fame Game in August, questions arose about whether or not he was going to be a part of first-year coach Josh McDaniels’ offensive structure. Fast forward to last Sunday, when the Raiders earned their first win of the season, it’s quite clear Jacobs and the running game are every bit a part of McDaniels’ scheme. Jacobs ran for a career-high 144 yards and two touchdowns in Las Vegas’ 32-23 win over Denver.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.