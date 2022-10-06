Marlins face uncertainty after disappointing season

MIAMI (AP) — The surprises happened off the field for the 2022 Miami Marlins. The season began with Hall of Famer Derek Jeter stepping away as CEO and shareholder and ended with the departure of manager Don Mattingly. On the field, it unfolded much like it has all too often, with the Marlins struggling to compete in a tough NL East. The Braves, Mets and Phillies all secured postseason berths, but the Marlins managed only a 69-93 record, just two games better than last season’s finish.

