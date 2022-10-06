Oklahoma coach Brent Venables hits rough patch in 1st year

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Brent Venables was a popular choice to step as Oklahoma’s head football coach after Lincoln Riley left for Southern California last December. But Venables has already hit some rough patches. He approved when a popular receivers coach resigned before the season after the assistant said a racially charged word during a film session. Now, Oklahoma has suffered back-to-back losses to Kansas State and TCU heading into the rivalry game against Texas. A loss to the Longhorns would turn up the heat even more.

