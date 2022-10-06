Rams’ pass rush trying to work through uncharacteristic funk
By DAN GREENSPAN
Associated Press
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams are trying to work through uncharacteristic struggles with their pass rush going into their game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. The Rams have seven sacks through four games, which is tied for 22nd in the NFL. They have failed to bring down the quarterback in two of their games. With three-time defensive player of the year Aaron Donald anchoring the defensive line, the Rams had been one of the best teams at creating pressure in recent years, finishing third in sacks in 2021.