Ravens try for another prime-time win when they host Bengals
By The Associated Press
The Baltimore Ravens host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night. The Ravens are 18-2 in prime-time home games under coach John Harbaugh. Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow threw for 941 yards and seven touchdowns against the Ravens last season, and Baltimore’s pass defense remains a work in progress. The Ravens were burned by Miami’s speedy receivers last month. The Bengals swept the Ravens in lopsided fashion last year, winning 41-17 on the road and 41-21 at home.