Reds look for bright spots after frustrating 100-loss season

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds were almost historically bad in 2022. Their 15-2 loss on Wednesday to Chicago was No. 100. That made it the worst season since losing 101 in 1982. The Cincinnati ownership group started cutting salary before the season and continued the sell-off at the trade deadline. The results were predictable. Injuries didn’t help either. The Reds had up to 18 people on the IL on two different occasions.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.