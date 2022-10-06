Star-studded Padres and Mets square off in wild-card round

NEW YORK (AP) — For two teams that finished second fiddle in their divisions, the Padres and Mets bring an awful lot of star power into the playoffs. Manny Machado, Juan Soto and Yu Darvish on the San Diego side. Max Scherzer, Jacob deGrom and Francisco Lindor for New York — just to name a few. A couple of baseball’s biggest spenders, one from each coast, are primed to square off in a best-of-three National League wild-card series at Citi Field beginning Friday night. Two wins earns a Division Series date with the powerhouse Dodgers.

