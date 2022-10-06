Tom Hoge rides a pair of eagles to 63, Las Vegas lead

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tom Hoge has returned from a few weeks of fishing, and it didn’t hurt his golf. He opened with a pair of eagles for a 63 in Las Vegas at the Shriners Children’s Open. That gives him a one-shot lead over Si Woo Kim and Maverick McNealy. There were plenty of Presidents Cup memories at the TPC Summerlin. Si Woo Kim played with partner Tom Kim. Joining them was Max Homa. Kim had a 65 and Homa had a 67. Defending champion Sungjae Im is off to a nice start with a 65. Patrick Cantlay had a 67.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.