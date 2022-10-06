Wembanyama’s 2-game Las Vegas exhibition stay ends with win

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Victor Wembanyama and his French team Metropolitans 92 have gotten a split of their two-game exhibition series against the G League Ignite. Wembanyama is the presumed front-runner to be the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. The 7-foot-3 phenom followed up his 37-point Las Vegas debut with a 36-point outing in Thursday’s win. He says he deserves the attention he gets but doesn’t take any of it for granted.

