Wisconsin visits Northwestern in its first game under interim coach Jim Leonhard after the firing of Paul Chryst. The Badgers are coming off back-to-back losses by a combined 55 points to Ohio State and Illinois. Northwestern has dropped four straight since beating Nebraska in Ireland and is 5-18 since beating the Badgers at home in 2020. The Wildcats lost 17-7 at Penn State last week.

By The Associated Press

