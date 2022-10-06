World ranking rejects last-minute LIV Golf bid for points
By DOUG FERGUSON
AP Golf Writer
The Official World Golf Ranking won’t be awarding points to LIV Golf events this year. The ranking board has denied a request to immediately add Saudi-funded LIV Golf to the MENA Tour schedule. The OWGR says the MENA Tour did not give it sufficient notice and there would not be time to finish the review ahead of the LIV Golf Invitational in Bangkok that starts Friday or the event in Saudi Arabia next week. There are only two LIV Golf events left so some players will be out of the top 50 and find a tough road back to the majors.