3 tied for lead after 1st round of LIV Golf in Thailand

BANGKOK, Thailand (AP) — Richard Bland, Branden Grace and Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra upstaged their more-illustrious opponents to shoot 7-under 65s and take the lead after the first round of the LIV Golf Invitational-Bangkok. Marc Leishman and Ian Poulter were a stroke behind while Kim Sihwan, Brooks Koepka and Morgan Jediah were among those two behind in the 54-hole event. The tournament is being played on the new Stonehill Golf Club north of downtown Bangkok. Dustin Johnson leads the money list with just over $12.5 million in five events. He shot 70. British Open champion Cameron Smith won the last LIV event in Chicago in mid-September and shot 72.

