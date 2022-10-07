Allen out, Hopkins questionable for Chargers vs. Browns

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers receiver Keenan Allen will miss his fourth straight game with a hamstring injury. Allen was ruled out on Friday for Sunday’s game at Cleveland after he didn’t practice all week. Allen was injured during the first half of the Sept. 11 opener against the Las Vegas Raiders. Kicker Dustin Hopkins is questionable with a right quadricep injury. Hopkins did some kicking Friday and went through his normal morning routine, but will remain a game-time decision.

