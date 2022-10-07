Boyle’s 43-yard FG snaps Colorado State’s 10-game skid

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Michael Boyle kicked a 43-yard field goal as time expired to lift Colorado State over Nevada 17-14 to end a 10-game losing streak dating to last season. It was Colorado State’s first win since a 36-7 victory at New Mexico on Oct. 16, 2021. Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi led the Rams 53 yards in just over two minutes to set up Boyle’s game-winning kick. Boyle missed a 48-yard field goal attempt, but got another shot when Nevada was penalized for running into the kicker. It was the Rams’ only score on offense. Toa Taua had two touchdown runs for Nevada (2-4, 0-2).

