Canucks get Stillman from Blackhawks for Dickinson, pick

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — The Vancouver Canucks acquired defenseman Riley Stillman from the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday for center Jason Dickinson and a 2024 second-round draft pick. Stillman had two goals and 10 assists in 52 games last season, his second with Chicago after parts of three season in Florida. The 24-year-old defender has three goals and 15 assists in 108 NHL games. The 27-year-old Dickinson had five goals and six assists in 62 games for the Canucks last season. A first-round pick in 2013, he has 30 goals and 44 assists in 283 games in seven NHL seasons, the first six with the Stars.

