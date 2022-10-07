Cordeiro accounts for 4 TDs, San Jose State routs UNLV 40-7

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Chevan Cordeiro accounted for four touchdowns to lead San Jose State to a 40-7 rout of UNLV. Cordeiro was 18-of-27 passing for 230 yards and added 109 yards on the ground with touchdown runs from 10 and 15 yards. His 22-yard touchdown pass to Dominick Mazotti stretched the San Jose State (4-1, 2-0 Mountain West Conference) lead to 33-0 midway through the third quarter. Mazotti finished with seven catches for a career-high 100 yards. Cameron Friel threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Senika McKie late in the third quarter for UNLV (4-2, 2-1).

