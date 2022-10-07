Dolphins look for 500th win, take on Jets coming off stunner

The Miami Dolphins take on the New York Jets looking for their first 4-1 start since 2003 when they finished 10-6. A victory would give Miami its 500th overall win, including the playoffs. Teddy Bridgewater will start for Miami with Tua Tagovailoa sidelined with a head injury. Bridgewater will become the 22nd quarterback in league history to start a game for five teams. The Jets are looking for their first 3-2 start since 2017. Zach Wilson made his season debut last week after missing three games following a preseason knee injury. He went 10 of 12 for 128 yards while leading two touchdown drives in the final period of the Jets’ comeback win.

By The Associated Press

