Flames sign Weegar to 8-year, $50 million extension

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames have signed defenseman MacKenzie Weegar to an eight-year, $50 million extension. Weegar came to Calgary on July 25 along with Jonathan Huberdeau in a trade that sent Matthew Tkachuk to the Florida Panthers. Weegar would have become an unrestricted free agent next year. He had eight goals and 36 assists in 80 games last season. The 26-year-old had 27 goals and 94 assists during his six seasons with the Panthers.

