Forest coach Steve Cooper extended, not fired, with new deal

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Steve Cooper was widely expected to be fired as Nottingham Forest coach. Instead he got a contract extension Friday from the Premier League’s last-place club. Forest says Cooper has two more years on a deal now running through the 2024-25 season. Cooper was rewarded four days after a 4-0 loss at previously winless Leicester. Cooper led Forest to promotion after taking over a year ago when bottom in the second-tier Championship. He’s trying to make a team gel after Forest signed a British record 22 players in the offseason at a cost of $150 million.

