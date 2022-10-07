Gasly moves to Alpine to set up an all-French lineup in F1

SUZUKA, Japan (AP) — Pierre Gasly has been released by Red Bull and freed to end his contract with the junior team, AlphaTauri, and will move to Alpine next season in Formula One. Gasly will join Esteban Ocon — a childhood friend — and will give Alpine an all-French driver lineup for 2023. Gasly has won only once in F1, That was the 2020 Italian Grand Prix. He says: “I’m extremely excited about the new chapter in my life,” Gasly has been a development driver for Red Bull. But Red Bull did not allow him to drive the big car — manned by Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez. The changes announced at the Japanese Grand Prix are a continuation of free agency in Formula One triggered when Fernando Alonso announced a move a from Alpine to Aston Martin.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.