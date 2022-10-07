Iran forward Azmoun doubtful for World Cup with calf injury
LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Iran forward Sardar Azmoun is a doubt for the World Cup after picking up an injury while warming up for Bayer Leverkusen. The Bundesliga club says the 27-year-old Azmoun is expected to miss six to eight weeks after tearing a muscle in his right calf in the warm-up before Tuesday’s 2-0 loss at Porto in the Champions League. Iran’s World Cup campaign begins against England on Nov. 21 in Doha. The Iranians will also play Wales and the United States in Group B. Azmoun has 41 goals in 65 appearances for Iran. That includes 10 goals in World Cup qualifying.