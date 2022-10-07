Kyrgios withdraws from Japan Open because of knee injury

TOKYO (AP) — Taylor Fritz advanced to the Japan Open semifinals after Nick Kyrgios withdrew because of a left knee injury. Fritz spent a week in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 in Seoul last week. He will next face Denis Shapovalov. The seventh-seeded Canadian defeated Borna Coric 6-4, 6-3. Frances Tiafoe will take on Kwon Soon-woo in the other semifinal match. Tiafoe beat Miomir Kecmanovic 6-0, 6-4. Kwon defeated Pedro Martinez 6-3, 6-0.

