Marte, Álvarez on Mets’ roster for wild card series vs Pads

NEW YORK (AP) — All-Star right fielder Starling Marte has been included on the New York Mets’ roster for their wild-card series against the San Diego Padres and could make his first appearance since Sept. 6. Marte has been sidelined since breaking the middle finger on his right hand when hit by a 96 mph fastball from Pittsburgh’s Mitch Keller. New York also included 20-year-old Francisco Álvarez, who debuted Sept. 30 and went 2 for 12 with a homer, a double and two walks in five games. Left-hander Sean Manaea was included on San Diego’s roster and right-hander Mike Clevinger was left off.

