Mito Pereira riding confidence and a 63 for Las Vegas lead

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Mito Pereira has the lead going into the weekend of the Shriners Children’s Open in Las Vegas. Pereira had nine birdies in his round of 63 at the TPC Summerlin. He was one shot ahead of Robby Shelton, who also had a 63. The leaderboard was filled with International team members from the Presidents Cup. Tom Kim and Si Woo Kim were two shots behind. Cam Davis of Australia is right in the mix. Pereira attributes that to International captain Trevor Immelman. He says the captain reminded them every night at Quail Hollow they were good players who were capable of winning.

